World
Colombia bus plunge leaves 13 dead, nearly 30 injured
A bus accident in Colombia has left at least 13 dead and nearly 30 injured, according to officials. The bus plunged into an abyss in a mountainous area.
The accident occurred at around 7 a.m. on Friday on a mountainous road in the Nariño Department in southern Colombia, according to the region’s fire department. The bus fell into the ravine, resulting in over a dozen fatalities.
According to the fire department, 11 people died at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries in local hospitals. Another 29 were injured and transported to eight regional hospitals and clinics, several of them with serious injuries. The bus drivers are among the injured.
The names of the deceased were released by the fire department: Valeria Isabella Bedoya, Maryury Velázquez Rincón, José Uriel Becerra Pinilla, Wilson Steven Acero Malaver, Jacqueline Sánchez Chávez, Giselle Osorio Sánchez, Miller Alberto Tello, Ana María Portilla, Jhonatan Tamayo, Daniel Alexander Bohorques, Miguel Augusto López Cardona, Jhoanna Arredondo, and Jeimy Andrea López.
“Apparently, the vehicle experienced some mechanical failures, which caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle,” said firefighter commander John Mora. “However, the corresponding investigation is being carried out to determine the exact causes of the accident.”
Colombia bus plunge leaves 13 dead, nearly 30 injured
New Jersey apartment fire claims life of child, injures 15 others
British citizen among 14 killed in New Orleans attack
Hostage situation at French prison ends without injuries
Most Viewed
-
World6 days ago
179 people killed in Jeju Air plane crash in South Korea
-
Legal23 hours ago
Idaho man arrested after planting IED on railroad car
-
Legal4 days ago
6 people shot in the Bronx, including woman ‘used as human shield’
-
Legal1 day ago
Truck driver’s bomb threat shuts down section of I-85 in South Carolina
-
Legal3 days ago
14 killed, dozens injured in New Orleans terrorist attack
-
World4 days ago
SWISS Airlines crew member dies days after emergency landing due to smoke
-
Legal4 days ago
U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, top prosecutor in Jan. 6 cases, to resign
-
World4 days ago
Kiribati’s Christmas Island is first to welcome 2025