Colombia bus plunge leaves 13 dead, nearly 30 injured

A bus accident in Colombia has left at least 13 dead and nearly 30 injured, according to officials. The bus plunged into an abyss in a mountainous area.

The accident occurred at around 7 a.m. on Friday on a mountainous road in the Nariño Department in southern Colombia, according to the region’s fire department. The bus fell into the ravine, resulting in over a dozen fatalities.

According to the fire department, 11 people died at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries in local hospitals. Another 29 were injured and transported to eight regional hospitals and clinics, several of them with serious injuries. The bus drivers are among the injured.

The names of the deceased were released by the fire department: Valeria Isabella Bedoya, Maryury Velázquez Rincón, José Uriel Becerra Pinilla, Wilson Steven Acero Malaver, Jacqueline Sánchez Chávez, Giselle Osorio Sánchez, Miller Alberto Tello, Ana María Portilla, Jhonatan Tamayo, Daniel Alexander Bohorques, Miguel Augusto López Cardona, Jhoanna Arredondo, and Jeimy Andrea López.

“Apparently, the vehicle experienced some mechanical failures, which caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle,” said firefighter commander John Mora. “However, the corresponding investigation is being carried out to determine the exact causes of the accident.”