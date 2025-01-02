Cybertruck explosion outside Trump Hotel in Las Vegas leaves 1 dead, 7 injured

A Cybertruck explosion outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, has left the driver dead and seven others with minor injuries, according to officials. Authorities are investigating if there is a connection between this incident and the terrorist attack in New Orleans.

At approximately 8:40 a.m. on Monday, a Tesla Cybertruck pulled into the valet area of the Trump International Hotel on Las Vegas Boulevard, said Sheriff Kevin McMahill. The sole occupant of the vehicle was seen before smoke began emanating from inside the truck, followed by an explosion.

The driver was found deceased inside the vehicle after the explosion, McMahill stated. The Sheriff stated that several gasoline canisters and large firework mortars were found in the back of the truck but did not clarify whether the incident was intentional.

Sheriff McMahill also noted that the Tesla Cybertruck had been rented in Colorado and arrived in Las Vegas around 7:30 a.m., driving along Las Vegas Boulevard before pulling into the Trump Hotel.

The blast left seven people with minor injuries, with two victims transported to a hospital and later discharged.

Officials believe the explosion was an isolated incident and that there is no further threat to the community. The driver’s identity and a possible motive have not been released.

Authorities are not ruling out a connection to the New Orleans attack and are also examining whether the involvement of the Cybertruck—whose CEO, Elon Musk, is an ally of President-elect Trump—in an explosion at a Trump-owned business holds any significance.

“We are tracking the explosion of a Cybertruck outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas,” President Biden said during remarks on the New Orleans attack. “Law enforcement and the intelligence community are investigating this as well, including whether there is any possible connection with the attack in New Orleans.”