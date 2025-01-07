Powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet, felt across Nepal

A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 has struck Tibet in southern China, with shaking felt across Nepal and as far away as India, Bhutan and Bangladesh, according to seismologists. Only few details were immediately available.

The earthquake, which struck at 9:05 Tibet time or 7:05 Nepal time (0105 UTC) on Tuesday, was centered on the Chinese side of the border, about 94 kilometers from 177 km southwest of Shigatse, Tibet or 201 km northeast of Kathmandu, Nepal.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 and struck about 10 kilometers below the surface, making it a very shallow earthquake.

The earthquake was widely felt across the region, with numerous reports of strong shaking shared on social media. Tremors were felt in Tibet, Nepal (including the capital Kathmandu), and parts of India, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

Article continues below the player

Computer models from the USGS estimate that up to 105 million people may have felt Tuesday’s earthquake, including 76,000 people who may have experienced “strong” to “severe” sharing. Details about damage or casualties were not immediately available.

“The shake was quite good,” one resident in Nepal told EMSC. “Birds started chirping. Everyone came out of their houses in the early morning cold.”

Nepal and the surrounding region are occasionally hit by strong earthquakes. A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit northwest of Kathmandu in April 2015, killing nearly 9,000 people and injuring thousands more.

If you felt the earthquake, let us know where you are and what you experienced by sending us your report.ding us an email: [email protected]

This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.