Fire at Miami International Airport parking garage damages multiple vehicles

Multiple vehicles caught fire in a parking lot at Miami International Airport (MIA), according to fire officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters responded at 11:34 a.m. on Wednesday to reports of a fire at the Flamingo Parking Garage at MIA, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) and local media. Upon arrival, units encountered heavy smoke coming from the parking garage and multiple vehicles engulfed in flames.

At least four vehicles were completely engulfed in flames, and another eight sustained damage, according to MDFR. No injuries were reported.

“Our units arrived to find multiple vehicles on fire on the second-floor parking level,” said MDFR Chief Rogelio Vandamas. “While they were quickly able to extinguish the four vehicles, unfortunately, approximately eight other vehicles were damaged.”

Fire crews extinguished the flames, addressed hotspots, and ventilated the area to clear out the smoke. As a precaution, the building was inspected for potential structural damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.