US News
Firefighting aircraft collides with drone over Palisades Fire
A firefighting aircraft collided with a drone flying over the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, according to aviation officials. The aircraft was able to land safely.
The incident occurred on Thursday while the aircraft was conducting operations over the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported.
“We hit a drone this afternoon, first one,” said L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone to the Los Angeles Times. “Our Super Scooper hit a small drone.”
The FAA announced that it would launch an investigation into the incident, indicating that interfering with firefighting efforts is a federal crime punishable by up to one year in prison and fines of up to $75,000.
“The FAA treats these violations seriously and immediately considers swift enforcement action for these offenses,” the agency stated. It also clarified, “The FAA has not authorized anyone unaffiliated with the Los Angeles firefighting operations to fly drones in the TFRs.”
Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) were implemented over the Palisades Fire to prevent dangerous situations that could jeopardize firefighting efforts.
The Palisades Fire has become the most destructive wildfire in Los Angeles history and one of the most devastating in California overall. At least two fatalities have been confirmed, and most of Pacific Palisades has been completely destroyed.
