High school shooting in Nashville leaves 2 dead, including suspect

A high school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, has left one student dead and another injured, according to officials. The suspect, also a student, died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to Metro Nashville Police, a male student fired multiple shots in the cafeteria of Antioch High School at 11:09 a.m. on Wednesday. A female student was fatally shot, while another student, a male, suffered a graze wound to his arm.

The female victim has been identified as 16-year-old Josselin Corea Escalante, said Nashville Police. The shooter, identified as 17-year-old Solomon Henderson, died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Police Chief John Drake stated that the shooter confronted the 16-year-old female in the cafeteria before opening fire. Officials are still investigating the motive behind the shooting.

Article continues below the player

The incident was captured on video, which shows commotion in the school cafeteria followed by the sound of three gunshots. A wounded person is seen lying on the ground afterward.

“It is impossibly difficult to be here once again dealing with the devastation of gun violence in one of our school communities,” said Mayor Freddie O’Connell. “I can’t imagine how difficult it must be to receive the notification that there has been this level of violence in a school community.”