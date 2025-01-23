Politics
Laken Riley Act passes House, first bill for Trump to sign
The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the Laken Riley Act, requiring the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to detain illegal immigrants who have been arrested for theft-related crimes.
The House voted 263-156, with 46 Democrats joining all Republicans in support of the measure. The bill had passed the Senate two days earlier by a vote of 64-35, with 12 Democratic Senators supporting the legislation. It now heads to President Trump’s desk and is expected to be signed into law this week.
The bill mandates that DHS’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detain non-U.S. nationals, referred to as aliens under federal law, who have been charged, arrested, or convicted of burglary, theft, larceny, or shoplifting. It also authorizes states to sue the federal government for decisions or alleged failures related to immigration enforcement.
State governments will be able to sue the federal government over decisions such as releasing a non-U.S. national from custody, failing to inspect individuals seeking admission into the U.S., failing to detain an individual who has been ordered removed from the United States, and other related circumstances.
The legislation is named after 22-year-old Laken Riley, a Georgia nursing student who was murdered while jogging at the University of Georgia by 26-year-old Jose Ibarra, a Venezuelan citizen. Ibarra had been detained after crossing the border illegally but was later released into the U.S. The incident received widespread attention and sparked criticism of immigration policies under the Biden administration.
In a similar move on Wednesday, Trump signed an Executive Order suspending the physical entry of illegal immigrants “engaged in an invasion” of the United States.
Trump designates Yemen’s Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization
Laken Riley Act passes House, first bill for Trump to sign
High school shooting in Nashville leaves 2 dead, including suspect
Knife attack in Germany leaves 2 dead, including child; Afghan suspect arrested
Most Viewed
-
Legal7 days ago
Washington Post cartoonist Darrin Bell arrested for child pornography
-
Legal7 days ago
Southwest Airlines pilot arrested for DUI at Georgia airport
-
Legal5 days ago
Chef kills restaurant employee in North Carolina; shoots himself
-
Health1 week ago
Suspected Marburg virus outbreak declared in Tanzania; 8 dead
-
World6 days ago
Large fire destroys building at shopping mall complex in Mexico; 1 injured
-
World2 days ago
76 people killed in hotel fire at Turkish ski resort
-
Business1 week ago
SEC sues Elon Musk over alleged securities violations in Twitter acquisition
-
Business5 days ago
DOJ sues Walgreens for alleged role in fueling opioid crisis