66 people killed in hotel fire at Turkish ski resort

A large fire has engulfed a hotel at a popular ski destination in Turkey, killing at least 66 people and injuring more than 50 others, according to local officials. Hundreds of guests were reportedly staying at the hotel.

The fire erupted at 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Grand Kartal Hotel in Kartalkaya, a large multi-story ski resort in northern Turkey. Firefighters arrived at the scene and worked to extinguish the flames in the hotel, which was primarily made of wood, according to local media.

Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that the death toll had risen to 66, making it one of the country’s worst fires in recent years.

“66 people have lost their lives, we have 51 injured, 17 of whom have been discharged, while the treatment of the others continues,” Memişoğlu said, adding that one of those injured remained in critical condition.

The hotel was accommodating 234 guests at the time of the fire, but it remains uncertain whether anyone is still unaccounted for.

At least two of those killed died when they jumped from the hotel in an effort to escape the fire.

Footage shared by witnesses showed the upper floors of the large hotel engulfed in flames, with a significant blaze shooting out of the entrance doors. Live coverage from local media showed flames still emanating from the building five hours after the fire began.

The fire is believed to have started on the restaurant floor of the hotel, but an investigation into the cause of the incident is still ongoing.