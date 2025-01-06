Louisiana reports first U.S. death from H5N1 bird flu

A patient in Louisiana who was hospitalized with a severe case of H5N1 bird flu has succumbed to the illness, according to local health officials, making it the first reported death in the United States.

The patient, who was 65-plus with underlying medical conditions, tested positive in mid-December after exposure to a combination of backyard flock and wild birds.

Health officials previously said the patient was hospitalized in southwestern Louisiana while suffering from severe respiratory illness. In an update on Monday, the Louisiana Health Department confirmed that the patient had died. The date of death was not released.

“The Department expresses its deepest condolences to the patient’s family and friends as they mourn the loss of their loved one,” a statement said. “Due to patient confidentiality and respect for the family, this will be the final update about the patient.”

The department emphasized that investigators have found no additional cases or evidence of human-to-human transmission.

“While the current public health risk for the general public remains low, people who work with birds, poultry or cows, or have recreational exposure to them, are at higher risk,” the department said.

A newer strain of H5N1 bird flu – clade 2.3.4.4b – has raised concern due to its global spread and the rising number of cases in mammals, including hundreds of outbreaks among dairy cows in the U.S. Over the past year there’s also been a limited but growing number of human cases after contact with birds or cows.