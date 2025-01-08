Legal
Man arrested attempting to enter U.S. Capitol with machete and knives
A D.C. man attempted to enter the U.S. Capitol with a machete and knives, according to Capitol Police. The suspect was arrested.
The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday when officers noticed a machete in a bag going through the X-ray machine, said the Capitol Police. Further inspection of the bag revealed an additional three knives.
The suspect, 44-year-old Mel J. Horne of Washington, D.C., was arrested on multiple counts of carrying a dangerous weapon. His motives are under investigation.
Security screening was temporarily halted at the north side of the Capitol Visitor Center while the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) conducted their investigation. The checkpoint reopened approximately an hour later.
“Our officers know they cannot let their guard down for one second,” said U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger. “It is this constant focus and attention to detail that helps keep this campus safe.”
A second incident was reported by Capitol Police a few hours later when a suspicious vehicle was discovered near the Grant Memorial. The driver was reportedly arrested, and the vehicle is being investigated by the bomb squad.
