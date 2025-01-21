World
Nearly 30 injured after strong earthquake shakes Taiwan
A strong earthquake in Taiwan has left nearly 30 people injured, according to local media. Damage and roadblocks caused by landslides have also been reported.
The magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck at 12:17 a.m. (16:17 UTC) on Monday. The epicenter was located about 12 km (7.6 miles) from Yujing, near Tainan, in eastern Taiwan. The earthquake occurred approximately 10 kilometers below the surface, making it a shallow quake.
At least 27 people have been injured, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of Health and Welfare. The majority of injuries, 16, were reported in Tainan City. No fatalities have been reported.
The earthquake caused damage to buildings and homes in the epicentral area, according to TVBS. A number of homes were reported to have partially collapsed or sustained major damage. Several landslides and rockfalls triggered by the earthquake caused significant blockages on highways and roads.
Taiwan has a history of devastating earthquakes. Last year, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake in western Taiwan left 18 people dead—most due to rockfalls—and over 1,100 injured. That earthquake caused severe damage, including the collapse of multi-story buildings.
