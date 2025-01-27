US News
Rare earthquake shakes New England; felt as far as NYC
A small but rare earthquake in the New England area of the U.S. was widely felt across the region and as far away as New York City, according to seismologists.
The earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.8, struck the coast near the border of Maine and New Hampshire on Monday, approximately 6.5 miles from York Harbor, Maine, and 9.7 miles from Portsmouth, New Hampshire, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). It was centered about 8.2 miles below the surface, which is considered “shallow.”
Thousands of people reported feeling the shaking across the New England region, including in cities such as Boston, Providence, Springfield, Worcester, Hartford, Lewiston, Portland, Manchester, Nashua, Concord, and Portsmouth, among others. Reports also came in from as far away as parts of New York City, New Jersey, and Vermont, according to the USGS.
Videos shared on social media captured a strong but brief jolt during the earthquake. Regional authorities reported no significant damage.
“All at once the whole house was shaking, I looked up and the lights were swinging,” Cindy McKenna, a resident of York near the earthquake’s epicenter, told WBZ. “I picked up the phone and called 911 and I said ‘huge explosion at my house’ and then I just ran outside.”
Earthquakes are rare in this region, with the USGS recording only 21 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or higher in the area between Massachusetts Bay, the White Mountains of New Hampshire, and the Saco River since 1900.
East Coast earthquakes tend to be felt across a much wider area compared to those in other parts of the U.S. In 2011, a magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Virginia, with shaking felt by up to one-third of the U.S. population, according to seismologists. Damage was reported as far away as New York City, and the Washington Monument in D.C. sustained cracks.
Rare earthquake shakes New England; felt as far as NYC
Mexico blocks U.S. military deportation flight from landing
United Airlines Boeing 787 makes sudden drop mid-flight, injuring 38
Trump ends federal security detail for Dr. Fauci
Most Viewed
-
US News4 days ago
Fig Fire in Murrieta, California prompts evacuation order and warnings
-
World3 days ago
United Airlines Boeing 787 makes sudden drop mid-flight, injuring 38
-
US News4 days ago
Border 2 Fire in San Diego County grows to 600 acres
-
Legal5 days ago
7 police officers shot at San Antonio, Texas apartment building
-
US News4 days ago
Apartment fire kills 3 in Key West, Florida
-
World7 days ago
76 people killed in hotel fire at Turkish ski resort
-
Politics3 days ago
Mexico blocks U.S. military deportation flight from landing
-
Legal3 days ago
Pennsylvania family of 4 found dead in apparent murder-suicide