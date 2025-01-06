Shooting at Honduran Consulate in Atlanta leaves guard dead; suspect arrested

A shooting at the Honduran Consulate in Atlanta has left one security guard dead and another person injured, according to officials. The suspect has been arrested.

Officers responded to 6755 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. on Monday after receiving reports of shots fired, according to WXIA, citing Doraville police. The shooting occurred at the entrance of the Consulate General of Honduras.

The suspect attempted to enter the Consulate while armed and was asked by a security guard to hand over his weapon before entering, said Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina. The individual refused to comply and opened fire on the guard.

The unarmed guard, a Mexican national, was shot at least five times but managed to close the Consulate door, preventing the suspect from entering. The Minister stated that “the tragedy might have been worse” if not for the guard’s actions.

Another person was shot and injured during the incident, according to WXIA. The victim is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

The suspect fled the scene but was apprehended by police after witnesses provided the license plate number of the suspect’s vehicle. The identity and motive of the suspect have not yet been disclosed.