Legal
Shooting at Honduran Consulate in Atlanta leaves guard dead; suspect arrested
A shooting at the Honduran Consulate in Atlanta has left one security guard dead and another person injured, according to officials. The suspect has been arrested.
Officers responded to 6755 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. on Monday after receiving reports of shots fired, according to WXIA, citing Doraville police. The shooting occurred at the entrance of the Consulate General of Honduras.
The suspect attempted to enter the Consulate while armed and was asked by a security guard to hand over his weapon before entering, said Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina. The individual refused to comply and opened fire on the guard.
The unarmed guard, a Mexican national, was shot at least five times but managed to close the Consulate door, preventing the suspect from entering. The Minister stated that “the tragedy might have been worse” if not for the guard’s actions.
Another person was shot and injured during the incident, according to WXIA. The victim is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.
The suspect fled the scene but was apprehended by police after witnesses provided the license plate number of the suspect’s vehicle. The identity and motive of the suspect have not yet been disclosed.
Florida doctor arrested for sexually exploiting minors, instructing self-harm
Brazilian official shot dead inside City Hall near São Paulo; suspect barricaded
Shooting at Honduran Consulate in Atlanta leaves guard dead; suspect arrested
Justin Trudeau announces his resignation as Canada’s Prime Minister
Most Viewed
-
World1 week ago
179 people killed in Jeju Air plane crash in South Korea
-
Legal4 days ago
Idaho man arrested after planting IED on railroad car
-
Legal3 days ago
4 found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Rhode Island home
-
Legal1 week ago
6 people shot in the Bronx, including woman ‘used as human shield’
-
Legal4 days ago
Truck driver’s bomb threat shuts down section of I-85 in South Carolina
-
Legal1 week ago
U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, top prosecutor in Jan. 6 cases, to resign
-
Health4 hours ago
Louisiana reports first U.S. death from H5N1 bird flu
-
Legal6 days ago
14 killed, dozens injured in New Orleans terrorist attack