Shooting in southern Georgia leaves 3 wounded, including suspect
A shooting in southern Georgia has left three people injured, including the suspect, according to officials and local media. Authorities confirmed there is no ongoing threat.
Officers responded to the incident at 4:21 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Kinlaw Road and Harriets Bluff Road in Woodbine, said the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. The scene was secured by law enforcement.
Three individuals sustained gunshot wounds and are currently receiving medical treatment, the Sheriff’s Office stated. Their conditions are unknown.
According to the Tribune & Georgian, one of the injured individuals was the suspect, who was shot by law enforcement during the response, Sheriff Kevin Chaney said. The suspect’s identity has not yet been disclosed.
The circumstances and motive behind the shooting remain unclear. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now handling the investigation.
