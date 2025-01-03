US News
Small plane crashes into building in Fullerton, California; 2 dead, 18 injured
A small plane has crashed into the roof of a building in Orange County, California, leaving at least two people dead and 18 injured, according to officials and local media. The crash triggered a four-alarm fire.
The incident was reported by the Fullerton Police Department at 2:29 p.m. on Thursday, involving a plane crash in the 2300 block of Raymer Ave. Aerial images from KABC showed a hole in a large building caused by the crash.
At least two people died, according to Fullerton PD. Another 18 people were injured, with 10 transported to hospitals. It is unclear whether the casualty figures include those aboard the plane.
The plane crash occurred just outside the perimeter of Fullerton Municipal Airport, in an area containing wholesale buildings. The plane may have crashed into a design and home goods store, though this has not been officially confirmed.
A four-alarm fire was declared at the building shortly after the incident. Witness footage showed large plumes of smoke rising from the roof.
Officials have not yet confirmed the type of aircraft involved or the cause of the incident.
Navigating the LEI Code Application Process: Tips for Success
Step-by-Step Guide to Renewing Your LEI: A Simplified Process
Innovative Trends Shaping the Future of Self-Managed Aged Care
Idaho man arrested after planting IED on railroad car
Most Viewed
-
World5 days ago
179 people killed in Jeju Air plane crash in South Korea
-
Legal3 days ago
6 people shot in the Bronx, including woman ‘used as human shield’
-
Legal2 days ago
14 killed, dozens injured in New Orleans terrorist attack
-
Legal2 hours ago
Truck driver’s bomb threat shuts down section of I-85 in South Carolina
-
World3 days ago
SWISS Airlines crew member dies days after emergency landing due to smoke
-
World3 days ago
Kiribati’s Christmas Island is first to welcome 2025
-
Legal3 days ago
U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, top prosecutor in Jan. 6 cases, to resign
-
Legal6 days ago
4 dead, including suspect, in connected South Carolina shootings