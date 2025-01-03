Small plane crashes into building in Fullerton, California; 2 dead, 18 injured

A small plane has crashed into the roof of a building in Orange County, California, leaving at least two people dead and 18 injured, according to officials and local media. The crash triggered a four-alarm fire.

The incident was reported by the Fullerton Police Department at 2:29 p.m. on Thursday, involving a plane crash in the 2300 block of Raymer Ave. Aerial images from KABC showed a hole in a large building caused by the crash.

At least two people died, according to Fullerton PD. Another 18 people were injured, with 10 transported to hospitals. It is unclear whether the casualty figures include those aboard the plane.

The plane crash occurred just outside the perimeter of Fullerton Municipal Airport, in an area containing wholesale buildings. The plane may have crashed into a design and home goods store, though this has not been officially confirmed.

A four-alarm fire was declared at the building shortly after the incident. Witness footage showed large plumes of smoke rising from the roof.

Officials have not yet confirmed the type of aircraft involved or the cause of the incident.