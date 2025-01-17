Business
SpaceX Starship test ends in loss of ship but successful booster recovery
A SpaceX test of its flagship Starship launch vehicle and booster resulted in the loss of the spacecraft but successfully recovered the first-stage booster, the company reported. Debris from the spacecraft was observed in the skies over the Caribbean.
Starship Flight Test 7 launched at 4:36 p.m. on Thursday from the SpaceX facility in Brownsville, Texas. The two-stage vehicle consists of the Super Heavy booster and the Starship spacecraft, specifically Ship 33 (S33).
Contact with S33 was lost shortly before its engines were scheduled to shut down. SpaceX confirmed that the spacecraft “experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly during its ascent burn.” Debris from S33 was seen exploding over the skies of Turks and Caicos in the Caribbean.
“Preliminary indication is that we had an oxygen/fuel leak in the cavity above the ship engine firewall that was large enough to build pressure in excess of the vent capacity,” SpaceX CEO Elon Musk stated. “Apart from obviously double-checking for leaks, we will add fire suppression to that volume and probably increase vent area.”
Musk added that there were no plans to postpone the next launch. Test Flight 8 is tentatively scheduled for February, with the exact date yet to be confirmed.
Despite the loss of the spacecraft, SpaceX successfully recovered the Super Heavy booster. The booster returned to the launch site and was caught by the “chopsticks” on Orbital Launch Pad A in Cameron County, Texas.
Catching the booster, the second time SpaceX has successfully done so, is a significant milestone in efforts to make space travel more sustainable and cost-effective. By recovering and reusing the boosters, space technology companies can reduce the need to build entirely new boosters for each launch, saving both time and resources.
“With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s flight will help us improve Starship’s reliability,” SpaceX stated. Musk added, “Success is uncertain, but entertainment is guaranteed!” while sharing a video of the debris.
