Trump ends federal security detail for Dr. Fauci

President Donald Trump has terminated federal security details for Dr. Anthony Fauci, who advised him during the COVID-19 pandemic, making Fauci the latest former official to have their protection revoked.

Dr. Fauci’s security detail was ended on Thursday night, according to The New York Times (NYT). The move came after Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky publicly called for the infectious disease expert’s security to be withdrawn.

During Trump’s visit to North Carolina, a reporter asked if he would feel partially responsible if something were to happen to Fauci. Trump responded that he would not, suggesting Fauci and others could hire private security.

“You know, they all made a lot of money. They can hire their own security, too,” Trump said. “Certainly, I would not take responsibility.”

This decision follows the revocation of federal security details for Trump’s former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, aide Brian Hook, and former National Security Adviser John R. Bolton.

The move has raised concerns due to ongoing security threats faced by the former officials. Dr. Fauci, who played a key role advising Trump and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, had been under federal protection since 2020 due to numerous threats against him. Similarly, Bolton and Pompeo have faced credible threats, particularly from international actors, according to the NYT.

The removal of these security details follows a series of preemptive pardons issued by former President Joe Biden on his final day in office. Among those pardoned was Dr. Fauci. Biden stated that the pardons were intended to protect individuals from “unjustified and politically motivated prosecutions.” Dr. Fauci, upon receiving the pardon, expressed gratitude but maintained that he had “committed no crime.”