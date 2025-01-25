World
United Airlines Boeing 787 makes sudden drop mid-flight, injuring 38
At least 38 passengers and crew members were injured during an “unexpected aircraft movement” on a United Airlines flight bound for Washington Dulles International Airport from Nigeria, according to officials and the airline.
United Airlines Flight 613, a Boeing 787-800, departed from Lagos, Nigeria, at 11:59 p.m. local time on Thursday. The pilot issued a distress signal at 1:20 a.m., and the plane returned to Lagos, landing at 3:22 a.m., according to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).
In a statement provided by United Airlines, the company confirmed the plane experienced a “technical issue and an unexpected aircraft movement.” FlightRadar24 data indicated the flight descended abruptly mid-air.
According to FAAN, at least 38 passengers and crew members were injured, including four passengers and two crew members who sustained “serious injuries.” However, the airline’s statement claimed that only six individuals suffered minor injuries and have since been released from the hospital.
The plane, bound for Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia, was carrying 245 passengers and 11 crew members.
The same plane had been diverted earlier in the week on Tuesday, according to CNN, citing FlightRadar24 data. During that incident, a rapid descent of 1,000 feet was observed approximately 89 minutes into the flight. Investigations into both incidents are currently underway.
