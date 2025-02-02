2 women killed in random knife attack in Czech Republic; 16-year-old suspect arrested

Two women were killed in a “random” knife attack in the Czech Republic, according to officials. The suspect is a 16-year-old.

Police responded on Monday at 8:30 a.m. to reports of two saleswomen being attacked at a store in the city of Hradec Králové, according to the Czech Republic Police. Upon arrival, officers provided first aid to the victims.

Both women, aged 19 and 38, died at the scene due to the severity of their injuries. The knife used in the attack was found near the store.

The 16-year-old suspect was detained by an intervention unit approximately 1 km (.6 mi) from the crime scene, according to Czech Police. The suspect has been charged with double murder.

“The information we currently have indicates that the selection of victims was random and that this was the act of an individual,” police said, adding that the motive remains unknown.

“What happened today in Hradec Králové is a completely incomprehensible and horrific act,” said Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala. “My thoughts are with the families of the victims, and I express my sincere condolences to them.”