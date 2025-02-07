7 injured in barbecue explosion at Kaanapali resort in Hawaii

A suspected gas explosion during a barbecue at the Kaanapali beach resort on the Hawaiian island of Maui left seven people injured, with three of them in critical condition, according to local officials.

The explosion happened at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday when a BBQ was taking place at The Whaler, which provides luxury vacation condos on Kaanapali beach. A nearby webcam captured the explosion.

“Police personnel arrived at approximately 6:21 p.m. and with assistance from bystanders with medical and first responder backgrounds, provided life-saving measures and first aid until medics and firefighters arrived,” the county said in a statement.

Seven people, ranging in age from 18 to 74, sustained injuries in the explosion. Three of them were reported to be in critical condition and one was airlifted to the emergency room at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the explosion may have involved liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which supplies common area BBQs,” the county said. “Witness statements indicate a possible grill malfunction before the incident.”

An investigation to determine the official cause is underway.