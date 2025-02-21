California fire captain fatally stabbed; spouse identified as suspect

Officials have identified the suspect in the homicide of a fire captain in California, according to a statement from the San Diego Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies discovered 49-year-old Rebecca Marodi suffering from multiple stab wounds at her home in Ramona on Monday evening, according to the statement. Marodi was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts by deputies and paramedics.

The suspect in her murder has been identified as Yolanda Marodi, also known as Yolanda Olejniczak, who was married to the victim for two years. Authorities believe the homicide may be a domestic violence incident.

Olejniczak is described as 5’2″ tall, weighing 166 lbs, with brown hair, and is 53 years old. According to public records accessed by the Los Angeles Times, the suspect and victim shared the same address.

The suspect’s current whereabouts are unknown. The motive and circumstances surrounding Marodi’s homicide remain under investigation.

“It is with great sadness that CAL FIRE reports the off-duty death of Fire Captain Rebecca ‘Becky’ Marodi,” CAL FIRE said in a statement on Tuesday. “Captain Marodi served over 30 years with CAL FIRE, primarily in Riverside County, but also serving time in San Bernardino and San Diego Counties. The tragic loss of Captain Marodi is mourned by her family, friends, and her CAL FIRE family.”