Explosions reported at parked buses in suspected bombing plot in Israel

Multiple explosions have set several parked buses on fire in a suspected coordinated attack in two cities in Israel, according to officials and local media.

At least three bombs exploded at multiple bus depots and parking lots in Bat Yam on Thursday evening, according to an update from Bat Yam Mayor Tzvika Brot. No injuries have been reported.

The first explosion occurred at a bus depot near a stadium in Bat Yam, followed by a second explosion at a nearby parking lot, according to Ynet. A third bus exploded at another depot in Wolfson street.

Additional unexploded bombs were discovered in the nearby city of Holon, according to Mayor Shai Keenan.

Article continues below the player

Police are actively searching for suspects and additional suspicious objects. The Israel Police have urged the public to avoid the affected areas and to remain vigilant for any suspicious items. While, Israeli Transport Minister Miri Regev has called for a temporary suspension of all buses and trains to allow for thorough inspections for possible explosive devices, according to the Jerusalem Post.