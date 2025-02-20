World
Explosions reported at parked buses in suspected bombing plot in Israel
Multiple explosions have set several parked buses on fire in a suspected coordinated attack in two cities in Israel, according to officials and local media.
At least three bombs exploded at multiple bus depots and parking lots in Bat Yam on Thursday evening, according to an update from Bat Yam Mayor Tzvika Brot. No injuries have been reported.
The first explosion occurred at a bus depot near a stadium in Bat Yam, followed by a second explosion at a nearby parking lot, according to Ynet. A third bus exploded at another depot in Wolfson street.
Additional unexploded bombs were discovered in the nearby city of Holon, according to Mayor Shai Keenan.
Police are actively searching for suspects and additional suspicious objects. The Israel Police have urged the public to avoid the affected areas and to remain vigilant for any suspicious items. While, Israeli Transport Minister Miri Regev has called for a temporary suspension of all buses and trains to allow for thorough inspections for possible explosive devices, according to the Jerusalem Post.
U.S. designates Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations
Explosions reported at parked buses in suspected bombing plot in Israel
Trump calls for federal takeover of Washington, D.C.
Alabama police chief and four officers arrested in corruption case
Most Viewed
-
World3 days ago
NASA increases Earth impact probability for asteroid 2024 YR4 to 2.6%
-
World3 days ago
Delta Air Lines plane crash-lands at Toronto airport
-
US News1 week ago
U.S. Navy fighter jet crashes in San Diego Bay; pilots eject safely
-
Legal4 days ago
Michigan man drives 700 miles to set fire to Pennsylvania home with 6 inside
-
Legal1 week ago
Wyoming home shooting leaves multiple victims
-
US News1 week ago
Plane owned by Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil crashes at Scottsdale Airport; 1 dead
-
Legal2 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: Nevaeh Norwood missing in Bell County
-
World7 days ago
Ukraine says Russian drone struck Chernobyl reactor 4 dome