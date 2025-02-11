Legal
Wyoming home shooting leaves multiple victims
A shooting at a home in Wyoming has left at least five victims, both deceased and injured, according to police and local media.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence on the south side of the Town of Byron, according to the Big Horn County Wyoming Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, law enforcement secured the home.
While securing the residence, officers observed multiple gunshot victims inside, both alive and deceased, according to the sheriff’s office. Several individuals were transported by ambulance to a hospital in Lovell for emergency care.
At least five people were shot, with two taken for medical treatment, according to the Cowboy State Daily, citing Sheriff Ken Blackburn. The condition of the victims is unknown.
Authorities have not released the identities of the victims or the suspected shooter, nor have they disclosed a possible motive.
The sheriff’s office said there was no active threat to the citizens of Big Horn County and stated that the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation will process the scene.
