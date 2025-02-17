World
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake shakes New Delhi, India
An earthquake struck India’s capital, New Delhi, with shaking felt strongly in areas around the city, according to seismologists and user reports.
The magnitude 4.2 earthquake was centered directly beneath New Delhi at a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 mi), according to data from the United States Geological Survey. It struck at 5:36 a.m. local time on Monday.
The earthquake was widely felt across India’s capital, which has a population of nearly 24 million. Social media users shared their experiences, with some reporting a strong jolt that woke them from sleep. The tremors caused residents in high-rise buildings throughout New Delhi to rush out of their homes.
“When I woke up, I felt a strong vibration and got scared. My wife and I immediately woke up our child and rushed outside,” Anil Kumar, a resident of Sita Ram Bazar, told Hindustan Times.
“Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas,” said India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation.”
Although relatively small in magnitude, the earthquake was strongly felt due to its shallow depth and the epicenter being directly beneath the capital, according to seismologists.
There have been no reports of injuries or significant damage.
