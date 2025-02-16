Legal
Michigan man drives 700 miles to set fire to Pennsylvania home with 6 inside
A Michigan man has been arrested for attempted homicide and arson after driving more than 700 miles to set a house on fire with six people inside in Pennsylvania, according to officials.
Harrison Jones was arrested at his home in Rockford, Michigan, following a warrant charging him with six counts of attempted homicide, as well as additional charges for arson and related offenses, according to Sergeant Glenn Vandegrift of the Bensalem Township Police Department.
The incident occurred on Monday after Jones drove more than 700 miles—an 11-hour journey each way—to commit the crimes on Merganser Way in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
The Bensalem Fire Rescue Department responded to reports of a fire at a home on Merganser Way on Monday. The six occupants were transported to area hospitals following the incident.
The victims were treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns, with reports indicating that three of them jumped from windows to escape the flames, according to ABC 6. The home sustained significant damage, including the collapse of the second floor.
Pennsylvania officials are expected to release more details on Monday, including video and photographs of the suspect and the fire.
