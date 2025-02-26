Legal
Oklahoma man sentenced to 9 years for mailbox device explosion
A 57-year-old Oklahoma man has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for setting explosive devices inside a mailbox, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma.
Patrick Nile Starkey was sentenced on Tuesday to 108 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for Possession of an Unregistered Destructive Device and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.
Starkey was identified as the suspect after law enforcement linked him to an explosion at a U.S. Postal Service mailbox in Osage County, Oklahoma.
According to court documents, on June 12, 2024, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an explosion in a U.S. Postal Service mailbox located on private property. Investigators determined that Starkey had placed two explosive devices inside the mailbox, along with threatening notes, in an attempt to harass his ex-wife. The mailbox belonged to an innocent third party.
FLOCK cameras in the area helped law enforcement identify Starkey as the suspect. A subsequent search of his home uncovered several homemade explosive devices and ammunition, which matched the explosives used in the mailbox attack.
“With the help of the FLOCK camera system, agents were able to identify the defendant,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Starkey was a threat to public safety, and I commend law enforcement for working together swiftly to detain him.”
When interviewed by federal agents, Starkey admitted to setting off the devices and illegally possessing ammunition. He will remain in custody pending his transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.
