Paquita la del Barrio, iconic Mexican singer and feminist voice, dies at 77

Famed Mexican singer Francisca Viveros Barradas, best known as “Paquita la del Barrio,” has died at 77 at her home in Mexico from causes that have not yet been disclosed.

In a social media post on Monday, Viveros’ family shared the news, stating: “With deep sadness and sorrow, we confirm the passing of our beloved ‘Paquita la del Barrio’ at her home in Veracruz.”

“She was a unique and irreplaceable artist who will leave an indelible mark on the hearts of all who knew her and enjoyed her music,” her family said, while requesting privacy during this time. “Rest in peace. Your music and legacy will live forever in our hearts.”

Born on April 2, 1947, in Alto Lucero, Veracruz, Mexico, Francisca Viveros grew up in a modest household. From an early age, she showed an interest in music, inspired by the traditional ranchera sounds of Mexico.

Article continues below the player

In her youth, she moved to Mexico City in search of better opportunities, working various jobs to support herself. Her big break came in the early 1970s when she and her sister formed a duet, performing in small venues and on local radio stations. Eventually, she went solo, adopting the stage name Paquita la del Barrio.

Paquita la del Barrio gained national recognition with her signature bold, unapologetic lyrics, often addressing themes of female empowerment, infidelity, and gender inequality. Songs like “Rata de dos patas,” “Cheque en blanco,” and “Tres veces te engañé” became anthems for women, calling out machismo and unfaithful men.

With a powerful voice and sharp wit, she was often compared to legendary Mexican ranchera singers such as Chavela Vargas and Lola Beltrán. Over the decades, she released multiple albums, earning a dedicated following in Mexico and among Latino audiences in the United States and beyond.

Beyond her music, she was known for her outspoken personality, often making headlines for her candid opinions on social and political issues. She also ventured into acting, appearing in telenovelas, films, and television programs that further cemented her status as a cultural icon.

She received numerous awards and honors, including recognition for her contributions to Latin music and her role as a symbol of resilience. Despite health challenges, she continued performing, with scheduled concert dates in both the U.S. and Mexico for 2025.

“The Ministry of Culture of the Government of Mexico regrets the death of the Veracruz singer Francisca Viveros Barradas, better known as Paquita la del Barrio, an icon of ranchera music in Mexico,” read a statement on social media.

Advertisment1

“With an outstanding career spanning more than five decades, she was nominated three times for the Grammy Awards in the ranchera music category for her albums Puro Dolor (2007), Eres Un Farsante (2010), and Romeo Y Su Nieta (2013). Her repertoire, with more than 40 record productions, including rancheras, banda, and norteñas, was distinguished by raising her voice against injustices toward women. Rest in peace,” the Mexican Ministry of Culture concluded.