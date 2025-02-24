World
Pope Francis shows improvement but remains in critical condition, Vatican says
Pope Francis’ condition has slightly improved but remains critical, according to a new update from the Vatican. The pontiff has not experienced any further respiratory crises.
In a press release on Monday, the Holy See Press Office provided an update on Pope Francis’ condition, following his hospitalization more than a week ago. The statement indicated a slight improvement in his health.
“The clinical conditions of the Holy Father, despite their critical nature, show a slight improvement,” the Vatican stated. “Even today, there were no episodes of asthmatic respiratory crises, and some laboratory tests have improved.”
An earlier update reported that the Pope was suffering from thrombocytopenia, a condition characterized by low blood platelet count, which had caused mild renal insufficiency. Monday’s statement indicated that, after continued monitoring, there is no cause for concern.
Pope Francis was deemed in critical condition on Saturday following a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis, which required high-flow oxygen therapy. As of Monday, oxygen therapy continues, though with “slightly reduced flows and percentage of oxygen.”
On Monday afternoon, the Pope resumed work by calling the priest of the Gaza Parish to express “his paternal closeness,” the Vatican said.
Pope Francis, 88, is hospitalized at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. Following his admission, test results indicated that the pontiff was suffering from a polymicrobial respiratory tract infection, which began with a fever upon his hospitalization on February 14.
