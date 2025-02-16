Queens house fire leaves 3 dead, including 90-year-old woman

At least three people have died following a house fire in Queens, New York, according to fire officials.

When firefighters arrived on Sunday morning, they observed smoke coming from one of the cellar windows. The fire had spread from the cellar to the first floor, then through the walls into the second floor, creating heavy smoke conditions throughout the entire building, said Chief John Esposito of the New York City Fire Department (FDNY).

The home is located on 208th Street between 33rd and 34th Avenues in Queens, according to PIX11. The fire is believed to have broken out around 2:40 a.m.

Firefighters located and removed two unconscious individuals from a first-floor bedroom and another victim from the cellar. The FDNY confirmed that all three victims died as a result of the fire.

The victims are believed to be a 56-year-old man who was caring for his 90-year-old mother and his 54-year-old sister. Neighbors told PIX11 that all the victims were related.

More than 100 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the scene. The fire was brought under control after more than an hour. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.