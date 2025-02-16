US News
Queens house fire leaves 3 dead, including 90-year-old woman
At least three people have died following a house fire in Queens, New York, according to fire officials.
When firefighters arrived on Sunday morning, they observed smoke coming from one of the cellar windows. The fire had spread from the cellar to the first floor, then through the walls into the second floor, creating heavy smoke conditions throughout the entire building, said Chief John Esposito of the New York City Fire Department (FDNY).
The home is located on 208th Street between 33rd and 34th Avenues in Queens, according to PIX11. The fire is believed to have broken out around 2:40 a.m.
Firefighters located and removed two unconscious individuals from a first-floor bedroom and another victim from the cellar. The FDNY confirmed that all three victims died as a result of the fire.
The victims are believed to be a 56-year-old man who was caring for his 90-year-old mother and his 54-year-old sister. Neighbors told PIX11 that all the victims were related.
More than 100 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the scene. The fire was brought under control after more than an hour. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Queens house fire leaves 3 dead, including 90-year-old woman
UK willing to send troops to Ukraine to enforce peace deal
Michigan man drives 700 miles to set fire to Pennsylvania home with 6 inside
Accidental firearm discharge at Florida Mall in Orlando prompts evacuation
Most Viewed
-
US News1 week ago
Bering Air plane carrying 10 people goes missing over Alaska
-
US News1 week ago
No survivors in Bering Air plane crash in Alaska
-
US News4 days ago
U.S. Navy fighter jet crashes in San Diego Bay; pilots eject safely
-
Health1 week ago
Deleted CDC data points to possible H5N1 spread between cats and humans
-
Legal6 days ago
Wyoming home shooting leaves multiple victims
-
US News6 days ago
Plane owned by Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil crashes at Scottsdale Airport; 1 dead
-
Health1 week ago
Gastrointestinal illness outbreak reported on Royal Caribbean cruise, nearly 100 affected
-
World3 days ago
Ukraine says Russian drone struck Chernobyl reactor 4 dome