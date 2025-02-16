Shakira hospitalized due to abdominal issue, postpones concert

Latin American singer Shakira says she has been hospitalized due to an abdominal issue, forcing her to postpone her concert in Peru, according to a statement.

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, 48, posted a statement on Sunday morning, saying she had to go to the emergency room due to an abdominal issue and was subsequently hospitalized.

“The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening,” Shakira said in the statement. The singer indicated that she hopes to be released on Monday.

Shakira expressed her sadness over not being able to perform and meet her fans in Peru, where she was scheduled to take the stage in Lima on Sunday evening. “I am very sad to not be able to take the stage today,” she said, adding that her team is working to reschedule the concert.

Shakira is a Colombian singer, songwriter, and global pop icon known for her distinctive voice, dynamic performances, and fusion of Latin, rock, and Arabic influences.

Over the years, she has remained a dominant force in the music industry, earning multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards. Her hits, including “Hips Don’t Lie,” “Waka Waka,” and “Chantaje,” have topped charts worldwide, making her one of the best-selling Latin artists of all time.