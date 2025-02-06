Texas man executed for the murder of a pastor during a church robbery in 2011

A Texas inmate has been executed by lethal injection for killing a pastor during a church robbery in 2011, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The inmate, 37-year-old Steven Lawayne Nelson, was pronounced dead at 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving a lethal injection at the Huntsville state penitentiary, according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Nelson’s last statement was directed to his wife and family: “I will always love you no matter what. Our love is uncontrollable, there is no definition and no feeling. I’m thankful and grateful.” He added, “It is what it is. Always live for me and enjoy life.”

“Give Monkey a hug for me. Know I am not scared, it’s cold shit in here,” Nelson said before being executed. “But I’m at peace, I’m ready to be at home. Let’s ride, Warden.”

Steven Lawayne Nelson was convicted and sentenced to death for the murder of Texas pastor Clinton “Clint” Dobson in Arlington in 2011. The pastor was found dead “after being viciously beaten and suffocated with a plastic bag at NorthPointe Baptist Church,” Attorney General Paxton said in a statement following the execution.

“Nelson committed the murder while engaging in a robbery and also brutally beat another woman who was present at the church,” Paxton stated. “A chronic serious offender, Nelson also killed a fellow inmate in the Tarrant County Jail while awaiting trial for the murder of Pastor Dobson.”

Hundreds reportedly attended “Clint” Dobson’s church and memorial services after his murder, according to local media reports at the time.

“Clint was one of those guys who had a real strong sense of social justice,” Reverend Dr. Wiles said in 2011, according to KXAS. “He was a fine, young preacher, but an even better person. He was our friend and our brother in Christ. We’re saddened, shocked by what has happened.”

“We’re also praying for whoever did this, that God will be redemptive,” Wiles added. “It just reminds us of the brokenness of humanity. Obviously, a person who could, in the middle of the day, make their way into a church and do whatever—it’s just a lot of brokenness.”