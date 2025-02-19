US News
U.S. Air Force conducts Minuteman III ICBM test launch
The U.S. Air Force conducted a test launch of an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from Vandenberg Base in Southern California, according to military officials.
The Minuteman III missile was launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California at 1:13 a.m. local time on Wednesday, traveling approximately 4,200 miles to a test range near the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, according to a statement from the U.S. Air Force on Wednesday.
“This test launch is part of routine and periodic activities designed to demonstrate that the United States’ nuclear deterrent remains safe, secure, reliable, and effective in deterring 21st-century threats and reassuring allies,” the Air Force said.
The test is not a response to current events, said the statement, adding that it is part of the U.S. commitment to maintaining a credible deterrent.
“Today’s Minuteman III test launch is just one of the ways the Department of the Air Force demonstrates the readiness, precision, and professionalism of U.S. nuclear forces,” said Acting Secretary of the Air Force Gary Ashworth. “It also provides confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear deterrence mission.”
The Minuteman III, operational since 1970, is the only land-based leg of the U.S. nuclear triad, which also includes submarine-launched ballistic missiles and strategic bombers. The Air Force Global Strike Command oversees the nation’s ICBM fleet, ensuring readiness through regular testing and evaluation.
In 2024, a similar test launch was conducted from Vandenberg, with the missile traveling to the same test range in the Pacific Ocean.
The Air Force is currently modernizing its ICBM arsenal under the Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent program, aiming to replace the aging Minuteman III missiles with a new generation of missiles by the late 2020s. This initiative seeks to enhance the nation’s nuclear deterrence capabilities amid evolving global security challenges.
