3 U.S. soldiers found dead in Lithuania after search operation; 1 still missing

Three U.S. Army soldiers have been found dead in Lithuania following a days-long search and recovery operation, the U.S. Army announced on Sunday. A fourth soldier remains missing.

The soldiers, assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, went missing on March 25 while operating an M88A2 Hercules armored recovery vehicle during a mission to repair and tow an immobilized tactical vehicle near the town of Pabradė. Their identities have not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

After the M88A2 failed to return, a large-scale search involving U.S., Lithuanian, and Polish forces, along with local law enforcement and civilian agencies, located the 63-ton vehicle submerged in a peat bog on March 26.

The vehicle was recovered in the early hours of Monday following a six-day effort described as an “engineering challenge” by U.S. and Lithuanian officials due to the unstable ground and remote location. The recovery required helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, unmanned aerial systems, heavy equipment, and hundreds of tons of gravel and earth.

“The Soldiers we have lost in this tragedy were not just Soldiers – they were a part of our family,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division. “Our hearts are heavy with a sorrow that echoes across the whole Marne Division, both forward and at home. But the search isn’t finished until everyone is home.”

Search and recovery operations for the fourth missing soldier are ongoing.

In a statement, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte had previously referred to “four American soldiers who were killed in an incident in Lithuania.” NATO later clarified on social media that Rutte was responding to early news reports and did not confirm the soldiers’ fates, which at the time were still unknown.

The soldiers were participating in a scheduled training exercise at the General Silvestras Žukauskas Training Area when the incident occurred.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of these brave Soldiers,” said Maj. Gen. Norrie.