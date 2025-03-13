Connecticut woman arrested for holding stepson captive for over 20 years

A Connecticut woman has been arrested for holding her stepson captive for more than 20 years, subjecting him to severe neglect and abuse. The victim was discovered after intentionally setting fire to the home in a desperate attempt to escape.

The investigation began on February 17 when officers and personnel from the Waterbury Police and Fire Departments responded to a house fire at 2 Blake Street at approximately 8:42 p.m. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and discovered two occupants inside the residence, according to police.

One of the occupants, identified as 56-year-old Kimberly Sullivan, was able to evacuate safely. The second occupant, a 32-year-old male later determined to be Sullivan’s stepson, remained inside but was rescued by firefighters and placed in the care of emergency medical services (EMS). He had suffered smoke inhalation and exposure to the fire.

While receiving medical treatment, the man disclosed to first responders that he had intentionally set the fire in his upstairs room, stating, “I wanted my freedom.” He further alleged that he had been held captive by Sullivan since he was approximately 11 years old.

Detectives determined that the victim had endured prolonged abuse, starvation, severe neglect, and inhumane treatment for over two decades. He was found in a severely emaciated condition and had not received medical or dental care during this time.

Investigators further revealed that he had been provided with only minimal amounts of food and water, leading to his extreme malnourishment.

As a result of the investigation, authorities issued an arrest warrant for Sullivan on Tuesday. She was located and taken into custody by Waterbury police on Wednesday.

Sullivan has been charged with multiple offenses, including Assault in the First Degree, Kidnapping in the Second Degree, Unlawful Restraint in the First Degree, Cruelty to Persons, and Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree. She was arraigned in court, where her bond was set at $300,000.

“The suffering this victim endured for over 20 years is both heartbreaking and unimaginable,” said Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo. “This case required relentless investigative effort, and I commend the dedication of our officers and the Waterbury State’s Attorney’s Office. Their unwavering commitment ensured that justice is served, and the perpetrator is held fully accountable for these horrific crimes.”