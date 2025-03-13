Explosion at Denver assisted living facility leaves 8 injured, nearly 90 displaced

An explosion at an assisted living facility in Denver, Colorado, left eight people injured and nearly 90 displaced, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded Wednesday at about 11:30 a.m. to reports of a structure fire near Quebec St. and Smith Way, the Denver Fire Department said. Shortly after, officials confirmed that explosions had been reported inside the building.

Denver Fire officials said that a transformer had caught fire near the Eastern Star Masonic Retirement Campus, a large assisted living facility, but the flames did not reach the building, according to KMGH.

“Earlier today, during construction work at the facility, a power line was accidentally struck, which contributed to an explosion and subsequent transformer fire,” the fire department said in an update.

At least eight people were transported to hospitals, though the extent of their injuries are unknown. 87 residents were displaced, and authorities have confirmed they will not be allowed to return to the building. Arrangements are being made to relocate them to another facility, the fire department said.