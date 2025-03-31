US News
Explosion at Detroit apartment injures 13; including 6 children
An early morning explosion at an apartment building in Detroit left 13 people injured, including a toddler and two adults who remain in critical condition, according to fire officials.
Firefighters were called to the two-story apartment on Littlefield Street, near Schoolcraft and Schaefer, just before 4 a.m. on reports of a fire and explosion, according to Detroit Fire Department commissioner Chuck Simms. Upon arrival, crews witnessed multiple people jumping from windows to escape the building.
Twelve people—six children and six adults—were reportedly trapped inside the structure when the incident occurred. Fire crews rescued all 12, and along with one additional person, transported them to local hospitals.
Nine of the victims have since been treated and released. A 3-year-old child, a 27-year-old woman, and a 28-year-old man remain in critical condition. A 26-year-old woman is also hospitalized and under close observation.
Footage from the scene showed part of the large apartment building partially collapsed, with debris scattered around the area.
The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. Authorities have not released further details about what may have triggered the blast.
“Our thoughts are with those affected by this incident,” the Detroit Fire Department said in a statement.
