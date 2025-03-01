FedEx plane makes emergency landing at Newark Airport after bird strike

A FedEx cargo plane struck a bird as it took off from Newark Airport near New York on Saturday, causing a fire in its right engine which forced it to make an emergency landing, according to local and federal officials.

FedEx Express Flight 3609, a Boeing 767, was taking off at 8 a.m. for a flight to Indianapolis when it struck the bird. Footage from witnesses on the ground showed flames shooting out of the engine.

The plane immediately turned around and landed safely at 8:07 a.m., after which it was met by emergency services. The fire was quickly extinguished and there were no reports of injuries.

Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), said one of the engines was damaged by the bird strike. “The plane is disabled on a runway,” he said, adding that the FAA will investigate the incident.

In a brief statement, FedEx said: “We are thankful for the quick actions of our crew and first responders.”