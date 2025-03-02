Georgia Amber Alert: newborn Milan Simpson abducted in John Creek

A Georgia Amber Alert has been issued for newborn Milan Simpson after being abducted in John Creek, a suburb in northeast Atlanta, according to local officials. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Simpson was last seen Sunday at feather Sound Court at Old Alabama Sydney Marcus Blvd at Ga-400 in John Creek, according to the amber alert.

The suspect has been identified as Jamale Darcel Simpson, a 29-year-old Black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a cream hoodie.

Jamale is believed to have taken the child in a dark blue 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Georgia license plate S2181232. The child is believed to be in extreme danger.

The newborn, 1-month-old Milan Simpson, is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a gray swaddle. The nature of the relationship to the suspect was not immediately released by officials.

Anyone who sees Simpson or the suspect is urged to call 911 immediately, or the John Creek Police Department at 470-456-0271.

This is an amber alert.