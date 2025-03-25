Incendiary devices found at Tesla dealership in Austin as FBI forms task force

Police are investigating the discovery of incendiary devices at a Tesla dealership showroom in Austin, Texas, as federal authorities announce a new multi-agency task force to address the growing wave of vandalism and arson targeting the company.

According to the Austin Police Department, officers responded on Monday to a call for a “Found/Abandoned Hazardous” situation at approximately 8:04 a.m. at the Tesla dealership located at 12845 N. US 183 Highway. Upon arrival, police located suspicious devices and immediately called in the department’s Bomb Squad.

The devices were confirmed to be incendiary in nature and were taken into custody without incident. Police have not disclosed further details about the materials involved or any suspects, and said the case remains an open and ongoing investigation.

The incident in Austin comes amid a rise in vandalism, arson, and shootings targeting Tesla properties. The company’s co-founder and largest shareholder, Elon Musk, is a close ally of President Trump and currently holds the title of “special government employee” under the administration.

On Monday, the New York Post reported that the FBI had established a dedicated task force to investigate incidents of “domestic terrorism” directed at Tesla. The announcement followed a series of attacks at dealerships in Las Vegas, Kansas City, and San Diego last week.

The new task force includes personnel from the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

“The FBI has been investigating the increase in violent activity toward Tesla, and over the last few days, we have taken additional steps to crack down and coordinate our response,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on social media. “Those responsible will be pursued, caught, and brought to justice.”

More than 80 incidents involving vandalism or arson against Tesla vehicles have been reported in the U.S. and Canada, according to NBC News. The motives behind the attacks remain unclear, though some of the incidents have included political graffiti or symbols, such as swastikas and the word “RESIST” spray-painted on dealership buildings.

President Donald Trump has previously characterized the attacks as politically motivated and labeled them “domestic political terrorism,” while Attorney General Pamela Bondi promised severe consequences for those involved, including to “those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes.”

Authorities have not confirmed whether the Austin incident is directly linked to the broader pattern of attacks, but it occurred just hours before the FBI’s announcement of the task force. No injuries have been reported in any of the recent incidents, and investigations remain ongoing in multiple states.