Israel intercepts second missile from Yemen as Houthis claim attack on Tel Aviv

Sirens were activated across greater Jerusalem, central Israel, and the Dead Sea region following a ballistic missile launch from Yemen, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The missile was intercepted by the Israeli Air Force before reaching Israeli airspace.

“Following alerts that were activated a short time ago in several areas of the country, the Air Force intercepted one missile launched from Yemen,” the IDF said in a statement on Wednesday night. “The missile was intercepted before it crossed into the country’s territory, the alerts were activated according to policy.”

The Houthis in Yemen later claimed responsibility for the missile launch, stating that they had targeted a military site in southern Tel Aviv and that the attack had “successfully achieved its goal.” Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said that ongoing U.S. airstrikes on Yemen would not deter the group from continuing its support for Gaza.

This marks the second missile attack from Yemen in less than 24 hours, following a similar incident early Wednesday morning, when a ballistic missile was launched from Houthi-controlled territory and intercepted by Israeli air defenses before entering the country.

The Houthis have launched several long-range missiles and drones at Israel since the start of the Gaza war, citing their support for Palestinians.

The attack also comes amid heightened regional tensions following the collapse of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. On Tuesday, Israeli forces began carrying out multiple airstrikes across Gaza, killing over 500 Palestinians.

The United States has intensified its airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, following an order by President Donald Trump to counter the group’s attacks on Red Sea shipping and regional military targets.