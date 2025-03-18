Politics
JFK assassination files released after Trump’s directive
The U.S. government has released the remaining John F. Kennedy assassination records, fulfilling President Donald Trump’s directive to disclose all files related to the case.
The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) published the documents on Tuesday, making them publicly accessible. The files can be accessed through the National Archives website: https://www.archives.gov/research/jfk/release-2025
The release, which includes 1,123 entries, comes after Trump’s executive order in January, directing the full disclosure of all remaining classified records related to the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr.
Speaking at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Trump had announced the upcoming release, stating, “People have been waiting for decades for this, and I have instructed my people—put together by Tulsi Gabbard—that is going to be released tomorrow.”
Trump said that the files would be fully unredacted, adding, “I don’t believe we are going to redact anything. I said just don’t redact, we can’t redact.” He indicated that approximately 80,000 pages were included in the full disclosure.
The release follows the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992, which mandated that all records related to JFK’s assassination be disclosed by October 26, 2017. While most documents were released under the Trump and Biden administrations, hundreds remained partially or fully withheld as of 2023, according to NARA.
In his January executive order, Trump argued that continued secrecy was “not consistent with the public interest” and that full transparency was “long overdue.” He also applied the same standard to the assassinations of Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., stating that their families and the American people “deserve transparency and truth.”
Historians, researchers, and journalists are expected to analyze the documents in the coming days to determine whether they contain new revelations.
