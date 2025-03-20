Over 30 soldiers injured in crash involving multiple buses in France

Over 30 soldiers were injured in a road accident involving four military buses transporting military students in France, officials said.

Buses carrying cadets were involved in a serious crash on Wednesday evening, according to Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu. Regional officials reported that the accident occurred on the A13 motorway near Guerville, west of Paris.

According to Lecornu, the crash left over 30 soldiers with minor injuries, while the driver of one of the buses, a soldier, and two gendarme cadets were taken to Percy military hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident happened when a civilian vehicle attempted to merge between the buses, triggering a chain collision, according to Actu.

Article continues below the player

At the time of the crash, around 120 military students from the French Army, Navy, Air Force, and Gendarmerie were traveling on the buses. The cadets were returning from a visit to the Evreux air base, where they had attended a Joint Seminar of Elite Military Schools.

“Thoughts go out to all the injured, their families, their school friends, and brothers in arms,” Minister Lecornu said, while also thanking emergency services for their response at the scene.