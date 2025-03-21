Pills suspected to contain fentanyl ingested by children at California preschool

Authorities are investigating after blue pills suspected to contain fentanyl were discovered in a preschool classroom in Southern California, with at least one child testing positive for the drug, according to officials.

On Tuesday deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to La Petite Academy, located at 14040 Bear Valley Road in Victorville, after staff found unknown blue pills inside a classroom. The staff immediately notified law enforcement and secured the pills.

A responding deputy identified the pills, marked with an “M30” imprint, as possible counterfeit pills that may contain fentanyl.

School staff reviewed video surveillance and identified three children who appeared to have ingested the pills. The children and two staff members were transported to local hospitals for evaluation.

Article continues below the player

At least one of the children tested positive for fentanyl, officials confirmed. The current conditions of the other individuals involved were not immediately released.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Gang/Narcotic Division Overdose Response Team took over the investigation. Detectives have conducted interviews with staff and parents as they work to determine how the pills entered the facility. La Petite Academy is reportedly cooperating fully with the investigation.

Counterfeit pills are fake medications that have different ingredients than the actual medication, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). They may contain lethal amounts of fentanyl or methamphetamine and are extremely dangerous because they often appear identical to legitimate prescription pills, and the user is likely unaware of how lethal they can be.

The majority of counterfeit drug production resemble oxycodone 30mg pills (M30s), but can also mimic hydrocodone, alprazolam (Xanax), Adderall, and other medications. The majority of counterfeit drug production occurs in other countries, mainly China, Mexico, and India, with an increasing domestic production in the U.S.