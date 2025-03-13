Legal
Pipe bomb discovered in Maryland storage unit near D.C.
A pipe bomb has been found at a storage unit near Washington, D.C., according to officials. The explosive device has been rendered safe.
Emergency services responded Wednesday night to reports of an explosive device at 4414 Suitland Road in Hillcrest Heights, a suburb of Washington, D.C., in Maryland, according to the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (PGFD).
The pipe bomb was discovered in a storage unit by storage management during a cleanout of the unit, according to WDVM, citing officials.
PGFD warned of potential road closures and emergency vehicles in the area during the investigation of the explosive device, which has since been deemed safe and its components broken down.
No arrests have been reported in connection with the pipe bomb discovery.
