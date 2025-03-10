Pope Francis’ health improves, doctors lift reserved prognosis

Pope Francis’ health remains stable and continues to show further improvement, leading doctors to lift their reserved prognosis, the Vatican announced on Monday.

According to the latest update from the Holy See Press Office, the Pope’s clinical improvements observed in recent days have become more consolidated. Blood tests, clinical assessments, and positive responses to pharmacological therapy have confirmed these developments.

Doctors decided on Monday to remove the reserved prognosis, meaning that they no longer anticipate an immediate risk or uncertainty regarding his condition. However, due to the complexity of Pope Francis’ clinical condition and the severity of the infection present at the time of his hospitalization, medical pharmacological therapy in a hospital setting will continue for several more days.

On Monday morning, Pope Francis participated remotely in spiritual exercises taking place in the Paul VI Audience Hall. Afterwards, he received the Eucharist and spent time in prayer in the chapel of his private room.

In the afternoon, the pontiff once again joined the Curia’s spiritual exercises via video connection, alternating between periods of prayer and rest throughout the day.

Pope Francis, 88, has been hospitalized at Rome’s Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic since February 14 after experiencing fever. Subsequent tests revealed a polymicrobial respiratory tract infection. His condition was deemed critical on February 22, when he suffered an acute respiratory crisis caused by bronchospasm, requiring broncho-aspiration and mechanical ventilation.