Pope Francis making slight but steady recovery, Vatican says

Pope Francis’ condition has shown slight, gradual improvement in recent days, with no new complications reported, the Vatican announced.

According to a Saturday update from the Holy See Press Office, the Pope remains free of fever, with improved gas exchange, while his haematochemical and haemocytometric examinations remain stable. A further update on Sunday morning described his night as “peaceful.”

The latest update follows reports earlier this week that the Pope had experienced two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency due to a significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus, which led to bronchospasm.

Doctors continue to maintain a reserved prognosis as they monitor the pontiff’s progress in the coming days.

His treatment regimen has included high-flow oxygen therapy during the day and non-invasive mechanical ventilation at night, along with respiratory and motor physiotherapy, which has been gradually increased.

On Saturday morning, Pope Francis received the Eucharist before praying in the chapel of his private room. In the afternoon, he alternated between rest and work activities, following the routine he has maintained throughout his hospitalization.

Pope Francis, 88, was first hospitalized at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome on February 14 after experiencing a fever, with subsequent tests confirming a polymicrobial respiratory tract infection. His condition was deemed critical on February 22 when he suffered an acute respiratory crisis that led to bronchospasm, requiring broncho-aspiration and mechanical ventilation.