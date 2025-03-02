State of emergency declared in South Carolina amid wildfires

A state of emergency has been declared in South Carolina as multiple wildfires continue to affect various regions, according to Governor Henry McMaster.

The emergency declaration, issued on Sunday, aims to support ongoing wildfire response efforts across the state. The order also enforces a ban on all outdoor burning, which will remain in effect until further notice.

According to the State Fire Marshal, firefighters are actively responding to more than 175 wildfires burning across 4,200 acres statewide, driven primarily by dry, windy conditions.

On Saturday, the South Carolina Forestry Commission issued a statewide ban prohibiting all outdoor burning, including yard debris burning, prescribed burns, and campfires.

Article continues below the player

“This state of emergency ensures that our first responders, who are working tirelessly and risking their lives to protect our communities from these wildfires, have the resources they need,” said Governor McMaster. “Dangerous wildfire conditions require that a statewide burning ban remain in effect until further notice. Those who violate this ban will be subject to criminal prosecution.”

Several South Carolina counties have been affected, including Horry, Spartanburg, Oconee, Union, and Pickens counties.

The Horry fire, a 1,200-acre blaze near Myrtle Beach, had threatened multiple structures and prompted evacuations. However, as of 4:25 p.m. Sunday, displaced residents were allowed to return home, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

“While a majority of the current wildfire activity is concentrated in the Pee Dee region, the rest of the state is experiencing a dramatic uptick in wildfires, straining the capacity of Forestry Commission firefighters and local emergency response personnel to respond,” said Darryl Jones, Forest Protection Chief for the South Carolina Forestry Commission.