World
Tanker carrying natural gas explodes on highway in Nigeria; several feared dead
A tanker carrying compressed natural gas (CNG) exploded following a multi-vehicle pileup on a highway in Nigeria, with “many” feared dead, according to local media reports.
The explosion occurred at approximately 7:14 p.m. on Wednesday when the truck lost control and crashed into multiple vehicles near Karu Bridge in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, according to emergency officials.
Nigerian media outlet Daily Post reported that at least 30 vehicles were engulfed in flames following the incident, while Punch stated that “many” were feared dead at the scene.
An AFP journalist at the crash site reported counting at least 10 bodies, but no official death toll has been confirmed so far.
Footage captured the moments leading up to the explosion, with witnesses recording a fire near Karu Bridge before a fireball erupted from the truck, followed by a loud explosion.
Drone footage showed intense flames consuming multiple vehicles that had been involved in the accident.
Earlier this year, a fuel tanker carrying approximately 15,850 gallons of petrol overturned at a road near Abuja, sparking an explosion when an attempt was made to transfer fuel using a generator. The blast killed at least 86 people, injured dozens more, and destroyed several shops.
