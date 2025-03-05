Teen arrested in Australia for alleged online threat referencing Christchurch attack

A teenager has been arrested for allegedly making an online threat to a mosque in Sydney, Australia, vowing to carry out a “Christchurch 2.0” attack, according to officials and local media.

The 16-year-old male was arrested at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday in Western Australia following an alleged online threat made on Monday against a religious center in Edmondson Park, Sydney, according to New South Wales (NSW) Police.

The Australian Islamic House — Masjid Al-Bayt Al-Islami in Sydney — alerted police to an alarming comment posted on its Instagram page, according to 7NEWS. The alleged comment read: “about to christ church 2.0 this join [sic].”

The teen is currently assisting authorities with inquiries, NSW Police said, adding that there are no ongoing threats to the community. A “major investigation” has been launched.

Article continues below the player

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the threat. “The authorities have my full support as they investigate this matter. Those responsible must face the full force of the law,” he said.

On March 15, 2019, a gunman motivated by white supremacist and anti-immigrant beliefs carried out two consecutive mass shootings at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, during Friday prayers while live-streaming the attack. The massacre was the deadliest in modern New Zealand history, leaving 51 dead and 89 injured.