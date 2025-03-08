Legal
Texas Amber Alert: Barbara Weeks, 14, missing near Dallas
UPDATE: The amber alert has been canceled. Barbara has been found.
A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Barbara Weeks after she was reported missing from Carrollton in the Dallas area, local officials say. She was last seen in Richardson.
Barbara, who also goes by Blake, was last seen near Old Denton Road in Carrollton on February 28, and then in the 1300 block of E President George Bush Highway in Richardson about an hour later.
The amber alert was issued on Friday night. Specific details about the circumstances of her disappearance were not immediately released and there was no mention of a suspect or vehicle.
Barbara is described as a 14-year-old white female with red or auburn hair and blue eyes, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with a black and white striped shirt underneath, as well as black jeans and black shoes.
Anyone who sees Barbara is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Carrollton Police Department at (972) 466-3333 if you have any other information that could help investigators.
